Death toll from severe tropical storm Paeng nears 100 in Philippines

The fatalities from severe tropical storm Paeng (Nalgae), which battered numerous parts of the Philippines over the weekend, have climbed to 98, the country's disaster agency reported on Monday. The death toll from Paeng has reached 98, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, reported Manila Times.

Of the figure, 58 were confirmed and 40 were being verified. Meanwhile, 69 people were injured and 63 others were reported missing. The storm affected 1,812,740 people or 575,728 families in 31,942 villages in 17 regions including Metro Manila, reported Manila Times.

The storm affected 1.8 million Filipinos, including more than 213,000 who sought refuge in evacuation centres. Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P 757,841,175 in Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental and Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) in regions 5,6,7,10 and 11.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) placed damage to the agriculture sector at P 285.28 million, reported Manila Times. The affected areas include Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and SOCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos City).

At least 113,408 hectares of agricultural areas were affected and production loss was placed at 11,761 metric tons. The DA said 8,608 farmers and fishers were affected.

"Affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops and fisheries. Damage has also been incurred in agricultural facilities," it added. Damage to fisheries, corn plantations and high-value crops reached P 14.13 million, P 4.19 million and P2 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture facilities was at P 18.59 million. The DA said rice, corn and assorted vegetable seeds will be distributed to the affected farmers, while the Bureau Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will distribute fingerlings and assistance to the affected fisherfolk, reported Manila Times.

"Paeng" was estimated at 340 kilometres west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan while moving west-northwestward at 10 kilometres per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)