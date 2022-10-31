Left Menu

Jaishankar to participate in virtual SCO meeting on Tuesday

The Meeting will be attended by SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:01 IST
Jaishankar to participate in virtual SCO meeting on Tuesday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the 21st meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) to be held on November 1 in a virtual format. "The 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 1 November 2022 in the virtual format. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," the MEA said in a statement.

The SCO CHG meeting held annually focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organization and approves its annual budget. "The meeting will be attended by SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests," the ministry said.

The statement said India remains actively engaged in various SCO activities and dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.The leaders of the SCO member states met last month for the summit meeting at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16. The meeting, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated, adopted Samarkand Declaration. The members states also called for improvement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization activities and the development of efficient transport corridors for interconnectivity.

The SCO is an eight-member multilateral organization, established in 2001 in Shanghai, China. The Council of Heads of States is the apex decision-making body in the SCO. The Council of Heads of Governments is the second-highest council in the organization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022