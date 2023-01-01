Left Menu

India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the list was exchanged under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 13:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, simultaneously through diplomatic channels at New Delhi and Islamabad, in line with the longstanding agreement between the two neighbors. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the list was exchanged under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

" India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said in a statement. The agreement, which entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

"The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year," the statement added. This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 01, 1992. Under this nuclear agreement, both countries are supposed to inform about the latitude and longitude of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1.

The term "nuclear installation or facility" includes nuclear power and research reactors, fuel fabrication, uranium enrichment, isotopes separation and reprocessing facilities, and any other installations with fresh or irradiated nuclear fuel and materials in any form and establishments storing significant quantities of radioactive materials. Annually, the two sides have also agreed to exchange lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July. (ANI)

