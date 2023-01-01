Left Menu

22 injured in celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve in Pakistan's Karachi

Several people, including a child and women, were injured due to aerial firing in different parts of Karachi.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:44 IST
22 injured in celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 22 people were hit with stray bullets on Saturday in celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve in Pakistan, reported Geo News. Several people, including a child and women, were injured due to aerial firing in different parts of Karachi.

As the clock ticked 12 am to announce the arrival of the year 2023 on Saturday night, the port city resonated with the sounds of heavy gunfire despite a ban on the display of firearms, reported Geo News. According to hospital sources, the Civil Hospital received eight injured, four injured were brought to Jinnah Hospital, and ten injured citizens, including women and children, were admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. According to rescue sources, 22 people have been injured, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people over the aerial firing in Korangi and charged them with attempted murder. Law enforcers arrested more than 10 miscreants in the city, reported Geo News. Karachiites took to streets and roads to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. The Five Star Chowrangi was thronged by people in a festive mood.

People also flocked to the Clifton Seaview and Do Darya to view massive fireworks celebrating the New Year. Separately, various clubs, and hotels organized huge firework displays to welcome the New Year. Fireworks were also set off in other parts of the city, including Bahria Town and Bagh Ibn Qasim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

