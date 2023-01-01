Left Menu

At least 10 dead, 8 injured in blast at Kabul military airport

At least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport on Sunday, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport on Sunday, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson. Abdul Nafee Takkur, a spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry, reported that an explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack as of yet. This explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff's desk, The Khaama Press reported. In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

