15 killed in Mexico bus crash including 4 children

Fifteen people have been killed and 47 were injured after a bus met with a crash on Mexico's west coast, Sky News reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:19 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Fifteen people have been killed and 47 were injured after a bus met with a crash on Mexico's west coast, Sky News reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the state of Nayarit, which is located around 650 miles south of the border with the US.

Citing the prosecutors, Sky News reported that the incident happened on a rural road on Friday, and all onboard the bus belonged to the city of Leon in the Guanajuato state, according to police. Investigations are underway regarding the cause of the incident. (ANI)

