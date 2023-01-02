Pak: PTI holds march against Shehbaz Sharif govt over price rise, economic collapse

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Punjab region, held a protest march in Lahore on Sunday against the government for the crippling price rise, unemployment and economic collapse, according to Dawn. Calling for fresh elections, the protesters raised slogans such as 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao', 'Kon bachaey ga Pakistan - Imran Khan' and 'Imported government-Na-Manzoor' at the march, which started from Azadi Chowk, as per the Dawn report.

The protesters waved PTI flags and held up placards demanding early elections while also protesting against the PML-N-led government over price rise. Addressing the protesters, PTI Central Punjab president Yasmin Rashid called the price increase 'the worst-ever' and vowed that the people will drive the 'intruders' out of positions of authority. She said the Shehbaz Sharif government was running away from elections, according to the news report.

Rashid claimed the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should be held in contempt by the Islamabad High Court by not conducting local government elections in the capital city. Coming down heavilty on the Election Commission of Pakistan for not holding local polls, the PTI leader demanded to know why the officials of the poll panel were still drawing their salaries if they could not conduct the elections when asked, the Dawn reported.

Rashid claimed people are hurling the slur 'thieves' at PML-N leaders speak in public. The PTI leader further claimed that while fuel prices worldwide was seeing a decline, it was on the rise in Pakistan. She said the federal government had brought Pakistan on the verge of an economic disaster and default.

Rashid thanked PTI workers for taking to the streets to voice their resentment against the federal government, which she stressed seized power through a conspiracy, the Dawn reported. Meanwhile, the PTI staged further protests at Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan and Faisalabad.

On December 31, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it will launch a fresh agitation against 'skyrocketing inflation and economic meltdown', according to Dawn. The Imran Khan-led party launched its protest from Gujranwala on December 31. It will culminate in Sialkot on January 16, as per the Dawn report.

The PTI will also stage a protest at Dera Ghazi Khan on January 6 and Sheikhupura on January 7. The party will hold demonstrations in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on January 8 while also holding rallies at Sialkot and Gujrat on January 9 and 10. Further, PTI supporters will hold 'anti-inflation' protests at Jhelum on January 11.

Protests against inflation will also be held at Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur on January 12, 13 and 14. On January 15, the PTI will also stage demonstrations in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. Further protests will be staged at Rawalpindi and Sialkot on January 16. (ANI)

