India views Austria as 'serious, consequential partner': Jaishankar

Jaishankar stated that the experiences of Austria are relevant to India's modernization and progress.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:50 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image Credit: Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India considers Austria a "serious and consequential partner" in terms of bilateral cooperation and noted that the European country has capabilities that are relevant to India's modernization and progress. During the joint press briefing with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Jaishankar said India is a strong votary of legal migration and mobility and wants a fair, legal and equal opportunity to demonstrate the contributions of Indian skills and talent.

"We view Austria as a serious and consequential partner when it comes to bilateral cooperation. You have experiences and capabilities that are relevant to India's modernization and progress. These are guided by government policies but ultimately implemented through business transactions," Jaishankar said. "Our commitment today is to take both aspects forward in tandem and I look forward to concrete initiatives in that regard," he added.

Jaishankar thanked Schallenberg for inviting him to the New Year's concert of the Vienna Philharmonic. "We currently have a trade turnover of approx USD 2.5 billion, and more than 150 Austrian companies are present in India. We would like those numbers to grow substantially. Our understanding is that this endeavour will be pursued through government-encouraged business-led meetings in the course of this year."

Highlighting India's presence in Austria's economy, EAM S Jaishankar said, "I'm glad to note that India's presence in the Austrian economy has grown substantially this is particularly so with the digital and auto industries. There is again scope to grow more here, " he said. Jaishankar embarked on a two-nation visit to Cyprus and Austria on December 29. His visit to Austria will conclude on January 3. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

