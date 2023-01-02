Around 20 police personnel killed in Pakistan in 2022: Report

Around 20 police personnel were killed in 2022 in Pakistan. Lahore police personnel who were killed included an ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant, The News International reported. Two police officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were killed. A police inspector was killed in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan were killed. Furthermore, an ASI rank officer was killed in Chiniot.

One police personnel was killed in Mandi Bahauddin. One policeman was killed in every below-mentioned districts, Khanewal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Jhelum, according to The News International. As per the news report, a total of 1,590 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police have been killed so far while on duty. Rs 137.50 million have been released for the families of nine police personnel killed in 2022 while the welfare cases of the remaining police personnel are in the final stages of completion.

Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid tribute to the police personnel who were killed and called the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty "national heroes." Khan announced that steps will be taken for the best welfare of their families. According to The News International, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered the supervisory officers of the province to use all available resources for the welfare of the families of the police personnel who had been killed.

Motorcyclists remained at the top spot in traffic law violations during the year 2022. At least 2,291,565 motorcyclists violated traffic rules, as per the news report. Furthermore, challan tickets were issued to around 372,148 car and jeep drivers. Moreover, more than 343,000 rickshaw drivers and 155,000 public service and commercial vehicles were given challan tickets.

Meanwhile, Pakistan witnessed the highest number of terrorist attacks in 2022 during the past five years as the terror incidents rose by 28 per cent in comparison to 2021, according to The Nation. Pakistan also saw four times more suicide attacks in 2022 in comparison to 2021. Pakistan witnessed at least 15 suicide bombings while only four suicide attacks were reported in 2021.

It is the highest number of suicide attacks in a year since 2018, as per the data released by the Islamabad-based security think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), according to The Nation. According to the data, there has been a 37 per cent increase in deaths while a 35 per cent rise was witnessed in the number of injured in 2022. As per The Nation report, Pakistan witnessed at least 376 terror attacks in 2022, in which 533 people were killed and 832 were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)