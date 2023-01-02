Coal mine contractors hold protests in Pakistan's Quetta

All forms of traffic between Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan's Punjab and Quetta were suspended on Sunday as hundreds of coal mine contractors blocked the Quetta-Loralai route in the Duki area by setting fire to tyres and erecting barricades, Dawn reported on Monday.

They were protesting the administration's alleged failure to apprehend those extorting money from contractors and coal mine owners. They claimed that these individuals also opened fire on their trucks delivering coal from Duki and other Balochistan mining regions to Punjab.

The protests halted traffic on both carriageways and the demonstrators claimed that despite the filing of FIRs. The accused in the case have still not been taken into custody, Dawn stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)