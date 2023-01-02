Left Menu

Vanlalhuma concurrently accredited as next ambassador to Ecuador

Vanlalhuma has been named as the next Indian ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador, on a concurrent basis, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday, adding that the new envoy will be based in Bogota as the ambassor to Colombia.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:49 IST
Vanlalhuma concurrently accredited as next ambassador to Ecuador
Vanlalhuma is an IFS from the 1990 batch. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanlalhuma has been named as the next Indian ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador, on a concurrent basis, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday, adding that the new envoy will be based in Bogota as the ambassor to Colombia.

An IFS officer from the batch of 1990, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Vanlalhuma (IFS: 1990) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ecuador, with residence in Bogota. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the official statement from the MEA read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023