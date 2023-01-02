Vanlalhuma concurrently accredited as next ambassador to Ecuador

Vanlalhuma has been named as the next Indian ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador, on a concurrent basis, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday, adding that the new envoy will be based in Bogota as the ambassor to Colombia.

An IFS officer from the batch of 1990, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Vanlalhuma (IFS: 1990) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ecuador, with residence in Bogota. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the official statement from the MEA read. (ANI)

