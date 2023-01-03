Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen for EU support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Leyen for European Union's support. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is waiting for the first tranche of macro-finance aid in January. He tweeted, "Glad to start the year talking to @vonderleyen. Thanked for the EU support. Waiting for the 1st tranche of macro-fin aid in Jan, the 1st batch of LED-lamps, school buses, generators & modular houses. Coordinated steps on Ukraine European Union Summit. We feel support & will win together. Ursula von der Leyen assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy that European Union continues to stand with Ukraine. She stated that European Union will support Ukraine's "heroic struggle" and fight for freedom against the offensive. In a tweet, Leyen said that the EU is supporting Ukraine with generators, light bulbs, shelters and school buses. Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "In the 1st call of the new year with President @ZelenskyyUa, I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people. The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes. We support your heroic struggle. A fight for freedom and against brutal aggression."

In another tweet, Leyen stated, "We are supporting you through this winter with generators, light bulbs, shelters, school buses. And we continue our strong financial assistance. Soon we'll start disbursing our EUR18 billion support package in monthly tranches. I look forward to meeting you again in soon." The two sides agreed that the first 15 million LED lamps financed by the EC would be delivered to Ukraine in January, according to the statement released by Ukrainian President's office. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of quick practical implementation and involvement of the EU member states to purchase school buses for the affected regions of Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of 74 destroyed Ukrainian schools. He informed Leyen of the progress of Ukraine's implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office. Earlier in December, Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union has mobilised around 800 power generators to Ukraine since the Russian offensive began. She said that the EU Commission will mobilise around EUR30 million for the purchase of up to 30 million energy-saving lightbulbs for Ukraine, according to the press release issued by European Commission.

According to the press release, the European Commission has allocated EUR523 million for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since February 24. Notably, EU Commission has been offering support to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive. (ANI)

