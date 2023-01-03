Left Menu

Mexico's Supreme Court elects first female president

Mexico's Supreme Court elects first female president
Mexico's Supreme Court elected Norma Pina Hernandez as the first female chief justice in its history on Monday after three rounds of voting, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported. With 34 years of experience in the Federal Judiciary (PJF), Hernandez outnumbered four candidates and she received six votes against five for Minister Alfredo Gutierrez Ortiz Mena.

In her initial message, Hernandez said, "Uncertainty is a budget for freedom," alluding to the lack of clarity about the possible winner, even in the minutes before the session, Reforma reported. "I recognize the very important determination of this plenary session to break what seemed like an inaccessible glass ceiling. I feel accompanied, supported, and agreed by all of them, by all of us. I feel very strong because I know that we are all here, we place ourselves first time in the centre of the horseshoe of this plenary court, demonstrating and showing us that we can", she affirmed.

Hernandez, who highlighted above all her affection for the "great institution" that is the PJF, was in contrast to Zaldivar, who arrived determined to eliminate vices and practices that had accumulated over the years in the courts, and that time and again she criticized her predecessors while establishing a close relationship with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to Reforma. Notably, Pina Hernandez was nominated to the Court at the end of 2015 by then President Enrique Pena Nieto, and she is the last career judge to come to court since the four appointed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have been "external" lawyers to the Policia Judicial Federal. (ANI)

