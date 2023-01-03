Left Menu

Kabul residents raise concerns over stoppage in issuance of passports

A large number of Kabul residents on Monday raised concerns over the longtime pause in the issuance of passports, saying that they face many challenges due to lack of national documents, Afghan news agency, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 10:25 IST
Kabul residents raise concerns over stoppage in issuance of passports
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A large number of Kabul residents on Monday raised concerns over the longtime pause in the issuance of passports, saying that they face many challenges due to lack of national documents, Afghan news agency, TOLOnews reported. According to the Afghan news agency, the distribution of passports was stopped three months ago.

"I applied for passport even before the Ramadan, but I have not received it yet. The process of passport distribution has been stopped," a resident of Kabul, Sulaiman said. The residents said that the distribution of passports should commence as early as possible.

"The distribution of passport should begin, this is the right of every citizen," said Bilal, a resident of Kabul. Passport applicant Hamidullah claimed that he traveled to Kabul from the northern province of Balkh to submit his application, the process was halted.

According to TOLOnews, some students who want to study abroad have not yet been able to get their passports. Afghan people have repeatedly called on the Taliban to resume passport services as they are facing severe challenges due to the closing of the passport office, TOLO News reported.

The department of passports in October 2022, said the distribution of passports will be halted for an unknown period of time due to technical issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023