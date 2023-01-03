Left Menu

3 people killed, 13 injured in accident in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Three people have been killed and 13 others were injured in an accident in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:01 IST
3 people killed, 13 injured in accident in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Three people have been killed and 13 others were injured in an accident in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday. The press officer of Spin Boldak district, Molavi Mullah Mohammad Haqmal, confirmed about the incident and said that the incident occured around 7:30 pm (local time) on the Spin Boldak - Kandahar road.

"Molavi Mullah Mohammad Haqmal, the press officer of Spin Boldak district, confirmed this incident to TOLO News and said that this incident happened around 7:30 pm on the Spin Boldak - Kandahar road," TOLOnews tweeted. The cause of the accident is still unknown as reckless driving and overspeeding remain the cause of frequent accidents in Afghanistan, mostly.

Moreover, poorly designed roads, road erosions, and disobeying traffic laws have significantly increased the number of traffic accidents and traffic-related fatalities in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023