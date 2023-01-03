3 people killed, 13 injured in accident in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Three people have been killed and 13 others were injured in an accident in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday. The press officer of Spin Boldak district, Molavi Mullah Mohammad Haqmal, confirmed about the incident and said that the incident occured around 7:30 pm (local time) on the Spin Boldak - Kandahar road.

"Molavi Mullah Mohammad Haqmal, the press officer of Spin Boldak district, confirmed this incident to TOLO News and said that this incident happened around 7:30 pm on the Spin Boldak - Kandahar road," TOLOnews tweeted. The cause of the accident is still unknown as reckless driving and overspeeding remain the cause of frequent accidents in Afghanistan, mostly.

Moreover, poorly designed roads, road erosions, and disobeying traffic laws have significantly increased the number of traffic accidents and traffic-related fatalities in Afghanistan. (ANI)

