Left Menu

PM Modi speaks with King Charles III of UK, discusses climate action

As this was PM Modi's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the Office of Sovereign of the United Kingdom, he conveyed his best wishes to Britain's monarch for a very successful reign.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:36 IST
PM Modi speaks with King Charles III of UK, discusses climate action
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of UK on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of UK on the telephone on Tuesday and discussed several subjects including climate change, biodiversity conservation, and solutions for the financing energy transition. As this was PM Modi's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the Office of Sovereign of the United Kingdom, he conveyed his best wishes to Britain's monarch for a very successful reign.

A PMO release said that a number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the abiding interest and advocacy of King Charles III on these issues.

The Prime Minister briefed him on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including the propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.

King Charles III was officially announced as Britain's monarch in September last year following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. India and UK are engaged in negotiations for finalisation of a Free Trade Agreement. UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch had visited New Delhi last month to carry forward the FTA negotiations. She held discussions with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The two sides also discussed bilateral trade and economic relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023