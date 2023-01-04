Left Menu

Former Supreme Soviet chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov dies at 80

Saraliyev said, "Ruslan Khasbulatov has passed away in his country house near Moscow." Meanwhile, Khasbulatov's relative said that his funeral will take place in Grozny on January 5.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST
Former Supreme Soviet chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov dies at 80
Russian parliament chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Former Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic), Ruslan Khasbulatov, has died at the age of 80, TASS reported citing Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the State Duma from Chechnya. Saraliyev said, "Ruslan Khasbulatov has passed away in his country house near Moscow." Meanwhile, Khasbulatov's relative said that his funeral will take place in Grozny on January 5.

Ruslan Khasbulatov was born in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic (now Russia's Chechen Republic) on November 22, 1942. In the late 1980s, Khasbulatov began to work closely with then President Boris Yeltsin. He was elected to the Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian SFSR in 1990.

Khasbulatov was elected chairman of the parliament in October 1991 and kept the job after the Soviet Union collapsed at the end of the year, Reuters reported. Relations between Yeltsin and Khasbulatov strained after the Soviet breakup in December 1991.

He served as Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR from 1991 to 1993. In recent years, he chaired the Department of World Economics at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. Since 2009, he headed a scientific laboratory at the university. He was awarded the Medal for Labor Valor (1986), and he was also an Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation (2008), according to TASS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023