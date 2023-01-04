Left Menu

Afghanistan recognized as most insecure country in the world, yet again: Report

Afghanistan has been declared the most insecure country in the world as the country is under a grip of a reeling humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported citing a report by the International Institute for Peace and Economics (IEP) on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:30 IST
Afghanistan recognized as most insecure country in the world, yet again: Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been declared the most insecure country in the world as the country is under a grip of a reeling humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported citing a report by the International Institute for Peace and Economics (IEP) on Tuesday. Based on the Global Peace Index (GPI), the annual report of the international organization, 163 countries were evaluated and Afghanistan ranked 163rd for the second year in a row.

Afghanistan was named the most insecure country in the world during the 2021 assessment, while Iceland was named the safest. In this report, after Iceland, which has first place, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, Australia, Portugal, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Singapore and Japan are ranked second to tenth according to the indicators of international peace, Khaama Press reported.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the international community has been expressing concern over the situation of people in the war-ravaged nation and calling for respecting the basic human rights in the country by the Taliban. Blasts and terrorist activities have also become a regular affair in the war-torn country as people continue to suffer.

Despite the assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023