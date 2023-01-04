Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi

"Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," Jaishankar tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:15 IST
Jaishankar meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday (Photo Credit: Jaishankar's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Wednesday and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain. "Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," Jaishankar tweeted.

Nadella is on a visit to India which includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. He addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Nadella stressed the importance of cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature. He said the adoption of such technologies is rising and proving to be a "game changer".

"Cloud-native applications have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," Nadella said. Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.

While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organization and how the Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India. "Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission, said Nadella, sharing his vision for a tech-enabled India.

"In simple terms, I say, we should do well only when the world around us is doing well. One of the most fantastic things even on this trip to India that I'm learning about is not just what's happening in the top cities of the country, but what's happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role," Nadella added. Nadella also highlighted how organizations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023