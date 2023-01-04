India, France to hold 36th Strategic Dialogue on Thursday

India and France will hold the 36th Strategic Dialogue on Thursday in New Delhi during which the two sides will discuss wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. The Indian side will be led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues," a MEA release said. It said Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries.

The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in November 2021 in Paris. (ANI)