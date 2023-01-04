Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims 1,000 people killed in its attacks on Pakistan govt forces in 2022: Report

About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by the TTP terrorist group, Khaama Press reported. TTP said in a video, that most of their attacks took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press report quoted Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah who claimed that the TTP has hideouts in Afghanistan and organizes its attacks against Pakistan from there. He also mentioned that Pakistan has the right to attack these safe havens of TTP in Afghanistan. This may notably be to protect its people from the rising attack on border provinces of Pakistan. Prior to this, on Monday 40th National Security Committee (NSC) meeting under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif was completed.

During the committee meeting the leadership assured that Pakistan will maintain its resolve of having Zero Tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence Further, according to the same report the NSC forum also mentioned that the law enforcement agencies especially Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTD) will be upgraded to the required fighting capabilities to fight terrorism.

Notably, this zero-tolerance stance on terrorism comes at a time when the peace agreement between the TTP and the Pakistan administration was revoked. And recently Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that despite the agreement, Afghanistan's soil is being used for attacks against his country. Asif also pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 58 per cent of all terrorist incidents in Pakistan, with some of them also occurring in Balochistan. Meanwhile, in Sindh and Punjab Province.

At the NSC Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar who was part of the meeting also addressed and briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people. And the committee agreed all stakeholders will be involved to achieve effectively and fast-track economic recovery and take hard steps like import rationalisation and preventing illegal currency outflows via the hawala business.(ANI)

