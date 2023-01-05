Left Menu

Indian-origin teen is in ICU after hair got tangled in go-kart in South Africa

An India-origin teen spent a week in the ICU of Durban hospital after her hair got tangled in her go-kart resulting in spinal bruising, spinal cord damage and a torn aorta, Times Live, a South African online newspaper reported.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

An India-origin teen spent a week in the ICU of Durban hospital after her hair got tangled in her go-kart resulting in spinal bruising, spinal cord damage and a torn aorta, TimesLive, a South African online newspaper reported. Kristen Govender, 15, was injured last week Wednesday at Gateway Mall and also got a torn scalp and no movement from her waist down, her father, Vernon Govender said.

Talking about the incident, Govender said that Kristen had her helmet on and her hair was tied into a ponytail. He said while family members were present, she was assisted by bystanders who called paramedics, according to TimesLive. "The doctors said they won't rush her to the surgery because she is young. They are taking measures to see how her body is reacting to the medication," he said

"My focus is for her to get better, walk out of the hospital and go back to school. There are a lot of answers I need but I will deal with things regarding the incident after my daughter is home with us," the patient's father said. Gateway Mall confirmed the incident at the Action Karting establishment last Wednesday, reported TimesLive.

The mall said "due to the sensitive nature of the incident and out of respect for the family" it would not comment on the details of the incident at this stage." It said a management representative was in contact with her father since the day after the incident.

"Members of our team have also met with family members at the centre's management office. The centre's security responded immediately after being made aware of the incident and proceeded to call emergency services. The centre's security supervisor was in attendance at the scene until the ambulance left the centre," TimesLive quoted Gateway Mall as saying. "The centre will assist with any information, reports and details needed by the family," he added. (ANI)

