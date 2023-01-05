Left Menu

US: Indian-origin man drives car off cliff with family inside, arrested, all survive

All four occupants of the car survived the crash Monday after the car plunged 250 to 300 feet into a rocky beach area known as Devil's Slide, about 20 miles south of San Francisco.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 11:23 IST
California Highway Patrol. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
An Indian-origin man, Dharmesh A Patel, has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after California Highway Patrol officials say he intentionally drove his car over a cliff with his wife and two children, reported ABC News. The Southern California man faces multiple charges on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment, according to an arrest report. The highway patrol said that he will be formally booked into San Mateo County Jail after his hospital treatment.

The driver of the car, Patel, of Pasadena, California, is being treated for his injuries and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail upon his release from the hospital, according to CHP. All four occupants of the Tesla survived the crash Monday after the car plunged 250 to 300 feet into a rocky beach area known as Devil's Slide, about 20 miles south of San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.

California Highway Patrol spokesman, officer Mark Andrews said the car's three passengers were the driver's wife and two children. According to Patel's arrest report, the other occupants of the car were a 41-year-old female, a 7-year-old female and a 4-year-old male.

CHP received a call about a vehicle plunging over a cliff on Highway 1, south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, CHP said in a statement to ABC News. CHP officers and additional emergency personnel arrived at the scene and saw a white Tesla about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff, according to CHP.

According to CHP, emergency personnel rappelled down to the vehicle and found two adults and two children inside. All four people were successfully rescued from the car and taken to the local hospital with serious injuries, according to CHP.

CHP officers interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence gathered, investigators developed probable cause to believe the accident was an intentional act, according to CHP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

