German Chancellor Scholz likely to pay visit to India early this year

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is likely to pay a visit to India early this year, sources said on Thursday. This comes a month after German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann in November had said that Scholz was planning a bilateral visit to India.

"I think it's safe to say that Chancellor is planning a bilateral visit to India next year. We have to compare agendas," Ackermann said at the press conference in New Delhi on November 30. "The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) came twice to Germany, why shouldn't Chancellor come twice, India is a great place. I would even say come thrice to India," Ackermann had said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The two leaders discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues. The G20 meeting was the third meeting between Chancellor Scholz and PM Modi in 2022.

PM Modi visited Berlin on May 2 last year for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by his visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany for the G7 Summit at the invitation of Chancellor Scholz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)