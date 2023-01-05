Left Menu

Repatriation of Uyghurs from Turkey to China not on cards: Report

Turkey's emergence as a safe haven for the Uyghurs who continue to suffer severe crackdown on the Chinese mainland has become disturbing for China as roughly 50,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey, forming the largest Uyghur diaspora outside Central Asia, a US-based think tank, GlobalSecurity.org said citing several media reports.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:55 IST
Repatriation of Uyghurs from Turkey to China not on cards: Report
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's emergence as a safe haven for the Uyghurs who continue to suffer severe crackdown on the Chinese mainland has become disturbing for China as roughly 50,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey, forming the largest Uyghur diaspora outside Central Asia, a US-based think tank, GlobalSecurity.org said citing several media reports. Due to Turkey's hospitability for Uyghurs, China has repeatedly made extradition requests for Uyghurs back to China, the US-based think tank quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying at a year-end press briefing in Ankara on December 29.

He said, "They have extradition requests for people who are our citizens, who live in Turkey all the time. Therefore, we don't grant any such requests," as the Uyghurs have Turkish citizenship. Notably, the Turks share ethnic, religious and linguistic connections with Uyghurs.

The Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in China's Xinjiang province, are persecuted and exposed to human rights violations. According to the US-based think tank, Global security.org, the Turkish government has been constantly accused of sending Uyghur dissidents back to China via Xinjiang's neighbouring third nations, which would make it simpler for Beijing to win the extradition and possibly send them to "re-education" camps or prisons. Refuting all such allegations, Cavusoglu said reports in past years that Turkey has been sending Uyghurs back to China were "total lies."

Cavusoglu cited a report on Uyghurs in Xinjiang written by Michelle Bachelet, a former UN human rights chief, and published in late August 2022. In it, Bachelet claimed that serious human rights violations had occurred as a result of counter-extremism tactics and that these violations "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity." "We have to react to it," he said about the rights violations detailed in the report, according to GlobalSecurity.org.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has revealed that China has refused to allow the Turkish ambassador to visit the Uyghur region in the north-western Xinjiang province, admitting it has strained ties between the two nations, reported MEMO (Middle East Monitor). In March 2021, Turkey's ruling AKP government in the Turkish Grand National Assembly allegedly suppressed a motion that would have designated as genocide, China's ongoing atrocities against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people in East Turkistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023