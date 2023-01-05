G20 foreign ministers to meet in Delhi in March

The foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries are set to meet in New Delhi in March this year, sources said on Thursday. India assumed the Presidency of the G20 starting in December 2022. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

India's special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE. India is hosting G20 meetings across several cities around the country. During a weekly media briefing today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India will host G20 foreign ministers meeting. But he did not confirm any date or location for the meeting.

"There is a G20 calendar that we announce as we go along. ...Yes, there will be foreign ministers meeting. We will host G20 foreign ministers meeting as is customary. I think it will be in Delhi, that's the plan. Let's lock it in and we will announce (other details) when it is appropriate," Bagchi said. "We will also try to announce other G20 meetings that will take place," he made these remarks in response to the media query.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-"One Earth One Family One Future, as well as the Prime Minister's vision of an 'all of government" approach, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

In an earlier statement, MEA said the Presidency is also a chance for the G20 Secretariat to provide the country's citizens with the unique opportunity be a part of India's G20 story. The Indian G20 presidency has also planned a year-long India Experience' for G20 member countries, special invitees, and others. (ANI)

