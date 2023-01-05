Left Menu

PM Modi meets French diplomatic advisor Bonne, discusses defence, security, culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne and held discussions on a range of issues like defence, security and culture. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also conveyed an invitation to Emmanuel Macron to visit India.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:02 IST
PM Modi and Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron, Emmanuel Bonne. (Photo: Twitter//@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne and held discussions on a range of issues like defence, security and culture. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also conveyed an invitation to Emmanuel Macron to visit India. "Had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron covering a wide range of issues from Defence & security to culture. Glad that our Strategic Partnership is further deepening. Conveyed invitation to my friend @EmmanuelMacron to visit India," PM Modi tweeted.

India and France agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation including in the South West Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific during the Strategic Dialogue which was held in New Delhi on Thursday. The National Security Adviser to PM Modi, Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne co-chaired the annual India-France Strategic Dialogue. Bonne also met External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

During the Strategic Dialogue and the meetings, India and France reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on shared beliefs in the rules-based international order and strategic autonomy. The two sides also discussed the global security environment, expanding the scope of defence cooperation to include the co-development of futuristic technologies in line with India's priorities of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The agenda included discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, South East Asia, Eurasia; Third Country Cooperation; cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, nuclear energy, space and cyber domains, the MEA press release read. Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation including in the South West Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific and pursuit of new initiatives in critical and emerging technologies.

During the dialogue, India and France reiterated that in view of the emerging uncertainties and volatile global security environment, there was a need for closer cooperation between India and France, including in the UNSC and other multilateral forums. (ANI)

