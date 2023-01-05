Jaishankar holds phone calls with newly appointed foreign ministers of Israel, Brazil

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate phone calls with newly appointed foreign ministers of Israel and Brazil to discuss various issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. With Israel's Eli Cohen, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to partnering with him in taking bilateral cooperation forward.

"Great to talk to the new foreign minister of Israel @elicoh1. Look forward to partnering him in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security," Jaishankar tweeted. In a tweet, the Israeli foreign minister said that both ministers also discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and promote joint projects in the field of innovation.

Eli Cohen, who was appointed Foreign Minister by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December said minister Jaishankar invited him to an official visit to India. "I have now spoken with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar, who called to congratulate me on my assumption of office, and to invite me to an official visit to India. We discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries, promote joint projects in the field of innovation, and promote a free trade agreement," Cohen tweeted.

In a separate phone call with Brazil's Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar conveyed New Year's greetings and congratulations on his appointment. Both ministers India-Brazil cooperation on bilateral and multilateral issues. "Good to talk to my old friend, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Conveyed New Year's greetings and congratulations on his appointment. Discussed our ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation," the external affair minister said in another tweet.

"Look forward to receiving him at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi," he added. Mauro Vieira is Brazil's new foreign minister under, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)