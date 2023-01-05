Pak: PML-N, PPP receive threats by Tehreek-e-Taliban

Amid repeated clashes between the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and Pakistani security forces, the Pakistani political parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) received threats from the proscribed outfit for waging war against them, the Dawn reported. The terrorist group recently issued a warning to the top leaders of the ruling parties, urging them not to appease the United States by "announcing a war against the outfit".

"The incumbent government has been unfortunately bewitched by the Americans," the statement claimed, blaming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the government's decision to wage war with the outlawed TTP, according to Dawn. The TTP cautioned the religious and political groups in their letter to refrain from taking action against the terrorist group. The outlawed group allegedly desired 'harmony' between the TTP and the religious groups.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government could reinitiate negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) if the terror outfit "comes under the ambit of the Constitution", the Geo News reported. The volte-face came just a day after the minister said that the government would not hold talks with any terrorist organisation, be it TTP.

"If the TTP decides to come under the ambit of the Constitution, then we can hold talks with them," the Geo News has reported on Wednesday, quoting Sanaullah. However, similar demands had been put forward to the proscribed organisation by the previous governments of Pakistan as well. About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by the TTP terrorist group, Khaama Press reported.

TTP said in a video, that most of their attacks took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press report quoted Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah, who claimed that the TTP has hideouts in Afghanistan and orchestrates attacks against Pakistan from there.

He mentioned that Pakistan has the right to attack these safe havens of TTP in Afghanistan. This may be to protect its people from the rising attack on border provinces of Pakistan, according to reports. (ANI)

