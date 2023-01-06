Left Menu

US: Kevin McCarthy loses seventh vote for speaker despite offering concessions

Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure 218 votes and had 20 total GOP lawmakers voting against him.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 02:23 IST
US: Kevin McCarthy loses seventh vote for speaker despite offering concessions
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo Credit: Kevin McCarthy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker failed for a seventh time on Thursday, even after offering major concessions to his hardline conservative opponents late Wednesday, CNN reported. The house will hold an eighth round of voting to elect a speaker. Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure 218 votes and had 20 total GOP lawmakers voting against him, as per the CNN report. In the seventh round of voting, GOP Republican Matt Gaetz voted for former President Donald Trump, while the other 19 voted for Donalds. The final tally was 201 for McCarthy, 19 for Donalds, one for Trump, and "one present vote."

The House on Thursday reconvened with some Republicans, including McCarthy, continuing to vote for electing the speaker. Ahead of the seventh round of voting, McCarthy said that they will witness today is the same until they complete everything out, as per the news report. "Well, I think what you'll see today is the same until we finish everything out," CNN quoted McCarthy as saying before the seventh round of voting.

"Whenever you negotiate different things, nothing's agreed to until everything's agreed to. I wouldn't read anything into votes today," he added. Kevin McCarthy has been conducting meetings with his allies on Capitol Hill and his opponents met on Thursday morning as House Republicans continue to try to devise a way forward. After meeting McCarthy, Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota said, "I think things are moving in the right direction," according to CNN.

The fight over the speakership which started on Thursday has thrown the new House GOP majority into chaos, CNN reported. The GOP tally for the sixth vote, which took place on Wednesday, was 201 for McCarthy, 20 for Florida Republican Byron Donalds of Florida, and one "present" vote. The House will remain paralyzed until the standoff to elect a speaker continues. As per the news report, it is the first time an election for a speaker has gone to multiple ballots since 1923.

Notably, a candidate needs to win a majority of members who vote for a specific person of the House to become the speaker, which implies that a lawmaker requires 218 votes if no member skips the vote or votes "present." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023