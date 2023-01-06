Left Menu

'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad gets bail from Australian court

However, Raad is forbidden from accessing, producing, or distributing any material related to explosives, weapons, anti-surveillance, executions, terrorist attacks, terrorist organizations or armed conflicts.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:15 IST
'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad gets bail from Australian court
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Australian court granted conditional bail on Friday to Mariam Raad arrested on charges of entering and remaining in areas of Syria to live with her husband who had joined the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS), reported The Australian. However, Raad is forbidden from accessing, producing, or distributing any material related to explosives, weapons, anti-surveillance, executions, terrorist attacks, terrorist organizations or armed conflicts.

Police arrested 31-year-old Mariam Raad on Thursday, saying she willingly travelled to Syria to join her husband, fully aware he was an active member of ISIS, reported The Australian. According to court documents, Australian authorities alleged that she travelled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, Muhammad Zahab, who had left Australia a year earlier to join IS.

Raad was arrested on Thursday after a police raid on her home in the regional NSW town of Young. Her arrest came only three months after she was repatriated with 16 other women, reported The Australian. The 31-year-old had been living at the Al Roj Internally Displaced Persons camp in Syria before her return to her home country.

Zahab is believed to have died in Syria in 2018 during an air strike. Raad has been charged with entering or remaining in declared areas contrary to the Criminal Code. On Friday, Raad appeared in Griffith Local Court via audiovisual link to ask to be released from police custody. The court granted her request with a number of strict conditions which restrict her from contacting anyone who may be connected with a terrorist organization, reported The Australian.

The court ordered the 31-year-old not to acquire any firearms, prohibited weapons, or any materials which could be used to make a weapon or explosive. She will be required to report to her local police station once a week, and not approach any international point of departure. Her passport has been surrendered to the authorities, reported The Australian.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom earlier in February 2021 had ruled that "ISIS bride" Shamima Begum cannot return to the country to appeal the revocation of her UK citizenship. She was 15 years old when in 2015 she left the UK with two school friends to join the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria. She was stripped of her British citizenship by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019, upon being discovered in a northern Syrian refugee camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023