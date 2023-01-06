India to host Voice of Global South Summit next week, over 120 nations invited

India will host 'The Voice of Global South' Summit on January 12-13, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday. As many as 120 countries will participate in the summit next week.

Ten to 20 countries will be part of one session and two lead sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister, the foreign secretary said. "We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12th and 13th January 2023, that is next week. This summit will be called the Voice of Global South Summit under the theme Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose," Kwatra said during a special briefing.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues," he added. This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Kwatra said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)