Imran Khan asks party leaders to devise strategy to take on Pak govt over high inflation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is ready to take part in the movement against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and asked his party leaders to take on government aggressively on high inflation. The former prime minister has asked the party leaders to protest against the government and devise a narrative on the increasing inflation, economic condition and early elections in the country.

The PTI chief has hinted that he too will attend the protest movement, reported ARY News. The PTI will also continue its door-to-door campaign. The PTI's white paper on Tuesday highlighted a comparison of prices of food items in the last nine months of the PDM government with the previous nine months of the PTI government, revealing that the prices of food items had increased alarmingly in the last nine months, the dawn reported.

The party presented the white paper in the presence of PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shaukat Tareen and Asad Umar. It was informed that price of flour increased by 86 per cent in the last nine months, while flour was available in every market. During the last nine months, the prices of milk increased by 28pc, rice by 60pc, meat by 16.4pc and egg by 115pc.

Khan criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for "pushing the nation towards terror incidents". He made the remarks during a consultative meeting attended by the party's senior leadership and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's leader Moonis Elahi. "The imposed, corrupt and incompetent rulers are pushing the nation towards [terror] incidents," The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Imran Khan criticized Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on national security. His statement regarding terrorism comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terror attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

"Leaving national security at the mercy of Zardari's politically-immature son is criminal stupidity," The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying. As per The News International report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been witnessing hostage situations in Bannu's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Furthermore, cross-border attacks and bombings have been seen in Balochistan.

Pakistan is also struggling to cope with financial and human losses caused by the devastating floods. Khan said that the government knows that it has no other option but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and face humiliation and that their legs start shaking at the name of elections, reported The Express Tribune.

"There is a wave of desperation in Pakistan ... they (the government) know there is no other option but the IMF where they will face humiliation. Their legs start shaking at the mere name of elections," Khan said as quoted by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

