Left Menu

Chinese firms reap profits from mines in Balochistan, locals deprived of benefits

Balochistan province turned out to be an ATM for Chinese companies but it still remains an impoverished region with a per capita GDP under USD 1,000, which means that the residents are getting nothing. Under the agreement signed in 1995, 46-48 per cent of revenue was given to MCC, 53 per cent to the Pakistan Government, and 5-6.5 per cent to the Balochistan provincial government.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:40 IST
Chinese firms reap profits from mines in Balochistan, locals deprived of benefits
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan holds rich resources which produce maximum profit for the Chinese company that mines gold, silver, and copper in that province but the residents are being deprived from it, The China Project reported. According to The China Project, the Chinese company, Metallurgical Construction Corp (MCC), which mines gold, silver, and copper in Balochistan province made a profit of around USD 75 million in 2021.

Copper and gold deposits were initially discovered near Saindak in the 1970s by Saindak Metals Ltd (SML) -- a company wholly owned by the government of Pakistan -- in collaboration with an engineering firm from China. In 1995, Pakistan and China signed a formal contract worth USD 350 million for the development of the mine, initially a 10-year lease to Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation. Balochistan province turned out to be an ATM for Chinese companies but it still remains an impoverished region with a per capita GDP under USD 1,000, which means that the residents are getting nothing. Under the agreement signed in 1995, 46-48 per cent of revenue was given to MCC, 53 per cent to the Pakistan Government, and 5-6.5 per cent to the Balochistan provincial government.

The Chinese government maintains that the benefits to the Pakistanis are significant. He Xuping, the general manager of MCC, said in a January press release that the has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide clean water to the area, as well as arranging free electricity and improvements to schools. However, Kazim Baloch, a political activist in Chagai told The China Project that the area still has "features of the medieval era".

"Mud houses, muddy and unpaved roads, a lack of potable water, poverty, deprivation, underdevelopment and backwardness still rule," said Baloch. Meanwhile, speaking about the issue, the Pakistani government official said that the mine had created over 2,000 jobs and has helped to pay for a hospital which uses ultrasound, X-ray machines and other advanced equipment.

But the reality is different. The China Project reported that Akbar Notezai, an investigative journalist from Chagai associated with Pakistan's leading media group Dawn recently published a report which said that the jobs created for local people are "menial" and the overall situation in the region is "pitiable." "Despite extracting gold and copper for two decades, why has the administration not yet constructed a metalled road? There are roads that lead to the company's sites, but many villages are left without any roads." Notezai told the China Project.

These shallow and fake promises from China and the Pakistani government fuelled frustration among the activists from Balochistan province. Jan Muhammed Baloch, a political analyst pointed out that separatist groups are waging war against the state for an independent Balochistan and want to force the Chinese out of the province. Baloch says the national government cannot accept such a demand, given the close political ties between China and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023