Left Menu

India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela's statues in Seychelles

The Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Peace Park, Victoria in June, 2022, according to the Indian mission in Seychelles. It was placed next to that of Sir James Macham, the founding President of Seychelles, and Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader who served as the first president of South Africa.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:27 IST
India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela's statues in Seychelles
Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Seychelles

The Indian mission in Seychelles has condemned the vandalism of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in the capital city of Victoria. "The High Commission of India condemns the mindless act of vandalism of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in Victoria," the Indian mission said in a statement on January 6.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Peace Park, Victoria in June, 2022, according to the Indian mission. The statue was placed next to one of Sir James Macham, the founding President of Seychelles, and Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader who served as the first president of South Africa.

The Indian mission said Mahatma Gandhi's message of humanity and peaceful struggle against colonialism is universally relevant and has inspired non-violent struggle worldwide. "His statue at the Peace Park is also symbolic of the historic, warm and cordial ties between India and Seychelles," the statement added.

The High Commission thanked the Seychelles authorities for their action and expressed hope that the perpetrators would be apprehended expeditiously. There have been other incidents of vandalism of Bapu's statue in other parts of the world. In August last year, a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed by six men in New York City. Before that in February 2022, Gandhi's life-sized statue at Union Square near Manhattan was vandalised.

Both acts were strongly condemned by the Indian mission, triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-American community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023