India, Japan to hold joint air exercise to promote defence cooperation

The air exercise, which will take place from January 12 to 26, will witness the participation of India's Su-30 MKI, two C-17s, and one IL-78 aircraft. Meanwhile, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will be participating with four F-2 and four F-15 aircraft.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:14 IST
India and Japan are set to hold joint Air Exercise 'Veer Guardian-2023' at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan from next week.. Image Credit: ANI
India and Japan are set to hold joint Air Exercise 'Veer Guardian-2023' at Japan's Hyakuri Air Base, next week in a bid to promote air defence cooperation between the two countries. The air exercise, which will take place from January 12 to 26, will witness the participation of India's Su-30 MKI, two C-17s, and one IL-78 aircraft. Meanwhile, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will be participating with four F-2 and four F-15 aircraft.

"An IAF contingent will depart tomorrow for Hyakuri Air Base, Japan for the maiden Exercise Veer Guardian 2023 to be held with Japan Air Self Defence Force from 12 to 26 Jan 2023 IAF will participate with four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 Globemasters and an IL-78 tanker," Indian Air Force tweeted. This comes more than one month after the multilateral exercise Malabar between India, the United States, Japan and Australia was conducted from November 08 - 15 at Yokosuka, Japan.

Before that in September 2022, six Indian Ships, one submarine along with P8I, Mig-29K and Dornier aircraft participated in the bilateral exercise JIMEX 22 with Japan Maritime Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Izumo and Takanami near Visakhapatnam. In the same month, a delegation led by the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard visited Tokyo, Japan for the 20th edition of the High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard and the Japanese Coast Guard.

According to the Defence Ministry, joint exercises are being conducted alternately in India and Japan for the establishment of a collaborative relationship to combat crimes at sea and the development of regional cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

