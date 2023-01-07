Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan discusses trade, investment with visiting Tanzanian minister Jenista Mhagama

Jenista Mhagama, who is the Minister of State for Public Service Management and Good Governance of Tanzania, is part of a 10-member delegation from the African country.

Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan met with visiting Tanzanian minister Jenista Mhagama on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Muraleedharan twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan met with visiting Tanzanian minister Jenista Mhagama on Saturday and discussed wide-ranging bilateral cooperation including trade, investment and capacity building. "Glad to meet H.E. Ms.Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State for Public Service Management and Good Governance of Tanzania at my Office. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation including trade, investment and capacity building," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Jenista Mhagama, who is the Minister of State for Public Service Management and Good Governance of Tanzania, is part of a 10-member delegation from the African country. Separately, Muraleedharan today also met the Saudi ambassador to India and discussed various aspects related to a strategic partnership including those related to the Indian diaspora.

"Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Saleh Eid Alhusseini, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India at my Office. Discussed various aspects related to our strategic partnership including those related to the Indian diaspora," he said in another tweet. MoS Muraleedharan said he looks forward to a year of intense engagements between both countries. (ANI)

