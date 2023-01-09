Left Menu

Stop arresting Afghans residing in Pakistan: Afghanistan diplomatic representative in Pakistan

More than 1,000 Afghans are imprisoned in Pakistan, Shakib claimed.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:52 IST
Stop arresting Afghans residing in Pakistan: Afghanistan diplomatic representative in Pakistan
Charges d'affaires of Afghanistan's embassy in Islamabad, Sardar Ahmad Shakib (Source: Twitter/@Brijeshbsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The charges d'affaires (diplomatic representative of state) of Afghanistan's embassy in Islamabad, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, has asked the Pakistani government to stop arresting Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan, reported Afghanistan-based news channel TOLO News. More than 1,000 Afghans are imprisoned in Pakistan, Shakib said.

"1,050 Afghan citizens are in Pakistan's prisons and efforts are underway to release them and we called on the Pakistan government to stop arresting Afghan citizens," Shakib said, as quoted by TOLO News. The relatives of those arrested said their family members are in bad condition in Pakistan's prisons.

An Afghan national said: "It has been three months since the government of Pakistan arrested our family members. We ask the Pakistan government to release them." "It has been five months since the Pakistani government arrested my 17-year-old brother, and they didn't release him," another Afghan national said, as quoted by TOLO News.

"We ask Pakistan to release Afghan citizens immediately because according to international conventions, no country has the right to arrest refugees," said Asifa Stanikzai, a refugees' rights activist. More than 520 Afghan nationals, including children and women, were released from prisons in Karachi on Saturday.

According to a Peace for Asia report, many illegal Afghani immigrants are kept in Pakistani prisons, their deportation is prolonged and their cases are stuck in the courts on various pretexts. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, last year, several civilians fled to different countries in order to seek refuge. Some of them also went to Pakistan for shelter but instead of giving attention, Pakistan took action against Afghani migrants.

Most of the immigrants were women and children. Among them, some women are sick and some women are expecting mothers. These medical facilities are inadequate. A few women have given birth to children in prison and cannot access medical care. International organizations donated huge amounts to the Pakistani government for Afghan refugees but little do they know that their money is not used for their benefit. Women and human rights organizations have not reached out to these victims.

The Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM) was helping these imprisoned Afghan refugees, with financial and legal support. There is only one female lawyer in Karachi, Advocate Manza Kakar fighting for the rights of Afghan women and children and raising funds for them, reported Peace for Asia. A few political parties in Sindh have been campaigning to expel Afghan refugees from Sindh for some time now. Under pressure from these political parties, and to strengthen its vote bank, the Sindh government's actions against the Afghans go against basic human rights and refugee laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023