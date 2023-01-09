'Indians are promoters of non-violence': MoS Meenakshi Lekhi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Indians are promoters of non-violence and a value system that is about sharing knowledge and creativity, said Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday. "Indians are non-violent people. They are basically promoters of non-violence and a value system which is about sharing knowledge, craft and creativity," she said at an event at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

She made these remarks during the third plenary session held on the issue of "Leveraging the Soft Power of India - Goodwill through Craft, Cuisine and Creativity." Lekhi stressed that Indians have the capacity to remain connected to their roots and at the same time, change with the changing times. "Indians are also adept at using technology," she added.

Praising India's artistic heritage, she said that Indians can create beautiful art, as every Indian carries the craft with them across the globe. "When I imagine India, the image of a dancing girl comes to my mind, which is representative of the Indus valley civilisation. A culture and civilisation which is soft, gentle and technically sound, as skill is needed to produce that piece of bronze and it represents a woman with confidence," Lekhi said.

"Now the West has also created the pose because the problem with us is that we never create patents on our poses, she said. "We have always promoted the sharing of knowledge and have never come in others' way," Lekhi said, adding that even holistic medicine came out of India and that Indian cuisine is liked the world over.

Lekhi ended her address by saying that the Indian diaspora is the unofficial ambassador of the country. "The way they interact, express themselves and portray themselves creates all the difference. The diaspora will carry the soul of India and explain it to foreigners in their language," she said.

The three-day convention is being held on the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the convention on Monday said that the Indian diaspora are the brand ambassadors of India.

"I call all Indian diaspora as brand ambassadors of India. You all are 'Rashtradoots'. Your role as India's brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, Handicraft industry, and at the same time of India's millets," PM Modi said. He further said that the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible through the overseas Indians.

"Today, we see crores of overseas Indians on the global map... the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible," PM said. "India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India's voice is being heard on the global stage. India is also the host of this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people's participation," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

