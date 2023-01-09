India, Panama sign agreement on cooperation in training diplomats

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the training of diplomats with his Panama counterpart Janaina Tewane Mencomo on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore. "Signed agreement on cooperation in training of our diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Janaina Mencomo.

Jaishankar appreciated Panama's foreign minister's participation in the PBD Convention to honor the contribution of the Indian diaspora. External Affairs Minister said he discussed opportunities for greater economic, and people-to-people linkage with his Panama counterpart. "A warm and productive meeting with FM Janaina Tewaney of Panama. Appreciated her participation in the PBD Convention. As democracies, shared perspectives on the global situation. Also discussed opportunities for greater economic, health, finance and people to people linkages," he said in another tweet.

Panama foreign minister's India visit comes more than a month after both sides held the second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Panama City on November 23. "The 2nd Foreign Office Consultations between India and Panama were held in Panama City on 23 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and Panama side was led by Vladimir A Franco Sousa, Vice Minister of External Relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations, covering areas such as trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, ICT, capacity building, space cooperation, and consular issues. The two sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora.

During the FOC in Panama City, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo emphasized the need for the two countries to deepen their cooperation including in the economic domain. She also expressed hope that Indian companies will make use of Panama's locational and logistical advantage to do business in Americas. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi. (ANI)

