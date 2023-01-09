Left Menu

Taiwan slams China's large-scale military exercises

In a separate statement on its website, Taiwan said China's provocative actions based have seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, a 180-kilometer-wide strait separating the island Taiwan and continental Asia.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:58 IST
Taiwan slams China's large-scale military exercises
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taipei has slammed Beijing for escalating the situation at the Taiwan Strait after more than 57 Chinese jets crossed the median line on Monday as part of the latest round of military exercises around the self-governed island. "57 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," Taiwan Defence Ministry tweeted.

"We seek neither escalation nor conflict! Recently, PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels around Taiwan were commonly detected, and some aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #ROCArmedForces will keep monitoring the situation and safeguarding our homeland and people," the ministry added. In a separate statement on its website, Taiwan said China's provocative actions have seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, a 180-kilometre-wide strait separating the island Taiwan and continental Asia.

"The national military uses the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system to fully grasp the situation in the Taiwan Strait and its surrounding areas, adapt to the situation, and has the ability, determination, and confidence to ensure national security," the statement added. China's military activity on Monday came during the second round of military exercises focused on Taiwan since US President Joe Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law on December 23, Taiwan Focus reported.

According to the Taiwanese publication, the NDAA authorized USD 10 billion in loans to Taiwan to buy U.S. weapons over the next five years, but those loans did not make it into the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in late December, which authorizes government spending. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023