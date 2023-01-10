East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

Washington-based, East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) condemned Muslim nations for supporting China's propaganda against Uyghurs. The ETGE in a press release called on Muslim nations to oppose China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, rather than supporting China's propaganda against East Turkistan.

"The ETGE strongly condemns the "World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC)" delegation's visit to the Occupied East Turkistan and its shameless support of China's false "anti-terrorism and extremism" narrative used to justify its ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples," said Acting Foreign Minister Dr Aziz Sulayman of the ETGE. On Monday, the Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s the official mouthpiece, reported that "Islamic scholars" from 14 countries visited Occupied East Turkistan (so-called "Xinjiang") and supported Chinese propaganda against East Turkistan.

According to media reports, a Muslim delegation led by "The World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC)" comprised more than 30 "Islamic" figures and "scholars" from 14 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Bahrain, Tunisia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kuwait, and South Sudan recently visited Occupied East Turkistan and served as a propaganda tool for China's efforts to deny and whitewash its ongoing campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan. The Muslim delegation led by Dr Ali Rashid Abdullah Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of the "World Muslim Communities Council" was greeted by Ma Xingrui, the Chinese Communist Party Secretary in Occupied East Turkistan.

During the visit, Ali Alnuaimi praised the Chinese government's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, echoing the Chinese propaganda that its "anti-terrorism and anti-extremism." "We categorically reject the TWMCC's shameless attempts to appease China and equate East Turkistan's just struggle to reclaim its freedom, independence, and dignity with so-called "terrorism and extremism," said Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the ETGE.

"We reiterate that East Turkistan is NOT a part of China; it is an occupied nation. Nor are the people of East Turkistan so-called "Muslims of China;" they are Muslims of East Turkistan," he added. During the Muslim delegation's visit to East Turkistan, the Chairman of the TWMCC stated that the "relationship between Islamic civilization and China is historical and characterized by friendship, cooperation, and alliance."

"We demand that the TWMCC apologize and stop supporting China's propaganda to demonize the national struggle of the Muslim-majority nation of East Turkistan," said President Ghulam Yaghma of the ETGE. The East Turkistan Government in Exile call on the 14 nations that visited Occupied East Turkistan, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Bahrain, Serbia, Tunisia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kuwait, and Sudan to oppose China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan, rather than falling for Chinese propaganda and supporting China's war on Islam.

The ETGE is a parliamentary-based democratically elected official body established and headquartered in Washington, by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other peoples from East Turkistan. The body represents the people of East Turkistan on the international stage. The ETGE was formally established on September 14, 2004, as an official government in exile in Washington, DC, by prominent Uyghur, Kazakh and other East Turkistani independence leaders representing over a dozen organizations from across the East Turkistani / Uyghur diaspora following the dissolution of the East Turkistan National Congress (ETNC).

The Chinese government has been committing genocide since 2014 and has caused the internment of millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples in concentration camps, prisons, and labour camps. As per the report, the United Nations findings have revealed that Uyghur and other Turkic detainees were subjected to "forced indoctrination, torture, rape, sexual abuse and organ harvesting." (ANI)

