Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday won the vote of confidence in the country's Parliament. In a rare case in Nepal's political history, Prachanda is the first Prime Minister to get 99 percent endorsement.

The voting process for the vote of confidence for the Prime Minister took place in Nepal Parliament today. Prachanda secured a total of 268 votes from the 275-member lower House of Nepal's federal parliament. One was eliminated and four were not allowed to participate in the voting process.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, the NC has 89 lawmakers, while the UML has 79 lawmakers. Similarly, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have 32, 10 and 20 members, respectively. Janamat Party has 6 members, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party 4 and Nagarik Unmukti Party 3 members in the parliament. Prachanda last month broke off a democratic-communist alliance forging another alliance with CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) and five other parties along with 2 other independent lawmakers.

Late on Monday evening, Dahal reached out to the opposition Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba seeking support on the vote of confidence. Notably, Prachanda and Oli have struck an agreement to govern the country on a rotational basis, with Oli agreeing to make Prachanda Prime Minister first as per the latter's demand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)