Left Menu

Romanian court upholds social influencer Andrew Tate's 30-day arrest

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors at the end of December pending a criminal investigation.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:00 IST
Romanian court upholds social influencer Andrew Tate's 30-day arrest
Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate (Photo Credit: Andrew Tate twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

A court in Romania's capital Bucharest on Tuesday upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality Andrew Tate on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape, reported euronews. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, said the court rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Earlier, Romania court ordered a month-long detention of Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, in connection with human trafficking and rape case. Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors at the end of December pending a criminal investigation. They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant, reported euronews.

The court rejected all four appeals against a judge's December 30 decision to grant prosecutors' request to extend the arrest period. A document explaining the judge's reasoning said "the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored" and that they could "leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition".

DIICOT alleged that the four suspects formed an organised criminal group to commit the crime of human trafficking. They alleged that two of the suspects misled the victims "into believing that they intended to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship" while transporting the victims to Romania.

The authorities also said one of the suspects raped a victim on two separate occasions in March this year. Tate, who is famous for his controversial behaviour over social media, is a former kickboxer with 76 wins and nine losses in his kickboxing career, as per the UK-based Sports Bible.

The social media influencer was in news recently after he got involved in a heated spat with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, which later went viral. Tate, who is well-known for his many misogynistic remarks, started the argument by tagging Thunberg in a tweet about his 33 vehicles and their emissions, which contribute to pollution, according to New York Post.

Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions." To which, Thunberg responded with a stinging jab and wrote "yes, please do enlighten me." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023