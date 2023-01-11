Left Menu

Paris: Several injured in knife attack at central railway station

Several people were injured in a knife attack on Wednesday (local time) at the Paris Gare du Nord train station, reported CNN.

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Several people were injured in a knife attack on Wednesday (local time) at the Paris Gare du Nord train station, reported CNN. Police opened fire on a 'dangerous person', who injured travellers at one of Paris' central railway station, French rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) tweeted.

Police confirmed that several people were wounded in the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin confirmed the attack, saying that the suspect was 'neutralised' by the police, reported DW News. "The traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival (areas) of Paris Nord. The police seem to have opened fire against a dangerous person who injured travellers at Gare du Nord," SNCF tweeted.

Emergency services intervened and the attacker was hot dead, the SNCF tweeted, adding that while a security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally. Authorities did not state how many people were wounded, but French broadcaster BFM TV quoted the figure at 6.

The attack took place at the Gare du Nord station, a busy hub for commuters. The incident has caused major delays in the movement of trains, according to the live departure board of SNCF, the state-owned railway company.

