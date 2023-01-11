All flights across US grounded, major glitch in Federal Aviation Administration's system

Left Menu

All flights across the US were grounded due to a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system, according to NBC News which reported quoting a source.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:44 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
All flights across the US were grounded due to a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system, according to NBC News which reported quoting a source. Due to the massive glitch which resulted in flight delays and the Federal Aviation Administration said it is 'experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs)' and that 'all flights are unable to be released at this time'.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator's website showed on Wednesday. "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the Official Twitter account of the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed and since then no new amendments have been processed. "The United States NOTAM system failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMS or amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration or service at this time," the ATCSCC advisory read.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) a part of the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system, located in Warrenton, Virginia.(ANI)

