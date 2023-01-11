Left Menu

California residents asked to leave homes as rains flood US state

Relentless storms over the last 11 days have left no part of the city untouched, flooding towns from north to south and loading inland mountains with snow.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:54 IST
California residents asked to leave homes as rains flood US state
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands of California residents have been told to leave their homes as heavy rains caused flooding in various parts of the state, The New York Times reported. The continuous storms in California have killed 17 people since late December.

Relentless storms over the last 11 days have left no part of the state untouched, flooding towns from north to south and loading inland mountains with snow. Meteorologists say that the rainfall will spread north into the Pacific Northwest by Wednesday evening and will continue through Friday.

In the Bay Area, the storm knocked over Sausalito's sea lion sculpture on the southern waterfront, according to city officials, The New York Times reported. The sculpture will return to its platform in Spring.

The rains led to the closure of multiple roads in Palm Springs, located in a desert. At least one person was rescued. The region gets less than five inches of precipitation annually. Recently, it was reported that a warming climate will increase the number of tropical cyclones and their intensity in the North Atlantic, potentially creating more and stronger hurricanes, according to simulations using a high-resolution, global climate model.

"Unfortunately, it's not great news for people living in coastal regions," said Christina Patricola, an Iowa State University assistant professor of geological and atmospheric sciences, an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California and a study leader. "Atlantic hurricane seasons will become even more active in the future, and hurricanes will be even more intense." The research team ran climate simulations using the Department of Energy's Energy Exascale Earth System Model and found that tropical cyclone frequency could increase 66 per cent during active North Atlantic hurricane seasons by the end of this century. (Those seasons are typically characterized by La Nina conditions -- unusually cool surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean -- and the positive phase of the Atlantic Meridional Mode -- warmer surface temperatures in the northern tropical Atlantic Ocean).

The projected number of tropical cyclones could increase by 34 per cent during inactive North Atlantic hurricane seasons. Inactive seasons generally occur during El Nino conditions with warmer surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean and the negative phase of the Atlantic Meridional Mode with cooler surface temperatures in the northern tropical Atlantic Ocean. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023