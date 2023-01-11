Left Menu

Voice of Global South meet: Foreign Ministers' session to focus on ensuring conducive environment

During the special virtual summit, 'The Voice of Global South' which is slated to take place on January 12-13, the Foreign Ministers' session will focus on priorities of the global south and ensuring a conducive environment.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:55 IST
Voice of Global South meet: Foreign Ministers' session to focus on ensuring conducive environment
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the special virtual summit, 'The Voice of Global South' which is slated to take place on January 12-13, the Foreign Ministers' session will focus on priorities of the global south and ensuring a conducive environment. The opening remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be live-streamed during the summit, an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On January 12, an inaugural leaders' session will take place and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening and closing remarks will be live-streamed. The Finance Ministers' session will revolve around the theme of financing People-Centric Development. The remarks of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be live-streamed.

"1000-1130 hrs - Inaugural Leaders' Session- Voice of Global South: For Human Centric Development. Prime Minister's opening and closing remarks will be live-streamed. At 1330-1530 hrs- Finance Ministers' Session- Financing People-Centric Development. Finance Minister's opening remarks will be live-streamed," the MEA release stated. Furthermore, the Environment Ministers' Session will be based on balancing growth with Environment-Friendly Lifestyles (LiFE).

As many as 120 countries will participate in the summit. Ten to 20 countries will be part of one session and two lead sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister, foreign secretary Kwatra said. "We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12 and 13 January 2023, that is next week. This summit will be called the Voice of Global South Summit under the theme Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose," Kwatra said during a special briefing.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues," he added. This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Kwatra said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023