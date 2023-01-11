Pakistan: Over surge in prices of flour, Tandoor owners go on strike in Swabi

Due to an increase in the prices of flour, the nanbais (bakers) in the Swabi city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Tuesday closed down their Tandoors and staged a strike, according to Dawn. Following a PKR 500 increase in the price of a 20 kg flour bag over the last three days, bakers demanded an immediate increase in the price of roti (bread).

As per Dawn, the bakers wanted a PKR 10 rise in the price of 170 grams of bread, which was already selling for PKR 20, claiming that they were experiencing financial difficulties and that the current scenario had prompted them to demand an increase in the roti price. Dawn reported additional deputy commissioner, Gohar Ali as saying that commodity price changes, including flour, continued in the market and that they could not allow an increase in the roti price at this time because it would be a burden on consumers.

Answering a question, he said that the district price review committee had the authority to increase the roti price. Meanwhile, people from all walks of life in Chota Lahor tehsil blocked traffic on the Yar Hussain route to protest the recent hike in flour and other critical goods costs in Pakistan.

Protesters warned that they would not open the road until district administration officials promised meaningful steps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)