Traders, shopkeepers hold protests against price hike, flour shortage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Due to a surge in price and shortage of wheat flour, a large number of people, including traders and shopkeepers staged protests here, The News reported on Wednesday.

11-01-2023
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Due to a surge in price and shortage of wheat flour, a large number of people, including traders and shopkeepers staged protests here, The News reported on Wednesday. The protests took place on Tuesday, and farmers and students also were part.

Addressing the protesters at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, traders' leaders Habib Khan, Iftikhar Khan and the PQM president Wali Muhammad Khan said that the price of wheat flour per bag had been increased by over PKR 1,000 in just a month, which hit the mark of PKR 3,100 per bag, The News reported. The agitators claimed that the shortage of wheat flour in the KP region occurred to fetch money.

The protest march was organized jointly by the leaders of the Pakhtun Qaumi Movement (PQM) and the Tajir Ittehad, an organization of traders and shopkeepers, to press the government and local administration officials to take note of the wheat flour scarcity and price spike, according to The News. Following a record increase in price, it is now harder for low-income groups to buy a bag of flour in Pakistan and people are looking to the government for help, according to The News International newspaper.

Citizens are now desperately looking towards the government for the resolution of their problems. Citizens feel that the government should do more to curb inflation. Only a few are able to get flour and other food products from utility stores at subsidized rates. (ANI)

